SJI says after widening the gap between rich and poor, government must increase social welfare rates

The Government is being urged to increase social welfare by €25 a week and monthly child benefit by €50 in October’s Budget.

The Summer Economic Statement, which outlines what the planned size of the tax and spending package for next year will be, is being published this week.

Ahead of that, Social Justice Ireland says the Finance and Public Expenditure Ministers must protect the most vulnerable.

Colette Bennett, Economic and Social Analyst with SJI says we can well afford to hike social welfare rates……….