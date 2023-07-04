‘Absolutely buzzing’ – BJ Banda is back at Harps

Finn Harps have added another new face to their growing squad with the signing of BJ Banda.

The Letterkenny native signs from NIFL Premiership Champions Larne FC.

Banda wrote his name into Harps folklore on that fateful night in 2015, netting the famous winner against Limerick FC to send Harps into the Premier Division.

He departed the club in 2018 to sign for Ulster Senior League side Letterkenny Rovers before making the step back into senior football two years ago with Ballinamallard United, scoring 23 goals in 58 games for the club.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to be back at the club,” he said.

“I’ve many great memories from being here when I was younger. Dave and Murph really sold me on the new direction the club is going and where I fit into their plans.

“I can’t wait to get out in front of the fans soon and hopefully we can kick on up the table and put a bit of pressure on the teams in the playoff spots.”

Dave Rogers was delighted to get his man: “I’m delighted and excited to finally get the signature of BJ and myself and Murph can’t wait to start working with him here at Finn Harps for the next 18 months.

“BJ has a real affinity with our club and more importantly our fans so to tie him down long term and bring him back to Finn park was an opportunity we couldn’t afford to miss.

“I first spoke to BJ in January and though we were close to getting him then I could completely understand why he wanted to try his luck with Larne FC and full time football.

“The most important aspect for me was the hunger and desire BJ possessed to finally come back and be part of the future and rebuild that we are embarking on at the club.

“He will add much needed firepower and pace to our attacking line and I have already outlined what I expect from BJ both on and off the pitch to enable his progression and development in order for him to be a success with us.

“I have absolutely no doubts our Harps supporters will be just as excited as I am to welcome back one of our own and will get right behind BJ from the off.”

Harps are back in action this coming Friday night with a home game against Bray Wanderers.