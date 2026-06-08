Letterkenny sees slip in ranking in latest litter survey

Letterkenny has seen a slip in the latest litter survey conducted by business group Irish Business Against Litter.

Out of 40 cities and towns, it ranks as 21st, where previously it occupied 8th position.

The An Taisce Report on Letterkenny states that a couple of heavily littered sites brought the town down in the IBAL ranking.

They say that the approach routes to Letterkenny were deserving of the top litter grade, as was the residential area of Ashlawn.

The report continued to describe Letterkenny Town Park as a wonderful park environment.

However, it states that Aldi was the most heavily littered site surveyed in Letterkenny, with findings showing that litter was trapped at the base of the perimeter hedging, beneath trolley bays, and generally around the entrance.

They also added the Deposit Return scheme, fared poorly.