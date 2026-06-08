Weather Forecast: Monday, June 8th

A mix of sunny spells and showers today. While it will be a dry morning for most, the showers will become more frequent through the day and some will be heavy.
Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees, with moderate southwest to west winds.
A mix of sunny spells and showers today. While it will be a dry morning for most, the showers will become more frequent through the day and some will be heavy.
Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees, with moderate southwest to west winds.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland