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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

‘Jennie’s Law’ will go before Cabinet for approval this week

‘Jennie’s Law’ will go before Cabinet for approval this week.

It would ensure those convicted of domestic violence against a partner or former partner are included on a public register.

The register will be hosted on the Courts Service website, and survivors will be required to provide consent before the convicted person can be named.

The law is named in honour of Jennifer Poole, who was murdered by her former partner Gavin Murphy in 2021.

Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan says if a person is convicted of a serious criminal offence before the courts, the public is entitled to know about that conviction.

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