Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred at Beechwood Road in Letterkenny Town between 6:30pm on Monday, June 26th 1:30pm the following afternoon.

A car was parked at that location sustained damage to the driver’s window, driver’s door and the steering column.

If anybody observed suspicious activity in that are asked to make contact with Gardaí in Letterkenny.