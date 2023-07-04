Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Incident of criminal damage in Windmill View area, Letterkenny

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information in relation to an incident of criminal damage that occurred shortly before 3am on Sunday morning, last weekend.

A male entered the driveway of a house in the area at Windmill View, Letterkenny. The man proceeded to smash the back windscreen of a car there with a bottle.

The wing mirror was then kicked off the car before he left on foot.

Gardaí appeal to anyone who may have noticed suspicious activity while travelling through the area. In particular, to anyone who had a dash cam, Gardaí ask that the footage is made available to them.

Gardai at scene of crash
News, Top Stories

Incident of criminal damage in Windmill View area, Letterkenny

4 July 2023
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Car damaged in Beechwood, Letterkenny

4 July 2023
Gardai Patrol
News, Top Stories

Gardaí appeal for information on whereabouts of stolen electric scooter from Burnfoot area

4 July 2023
slieve-league-cliffs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardaí appeal for information following discovery of body in Sliabh Liag

4 July 2023
