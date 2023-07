Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning, last week.

The burglary took place in the Business Park, Carndonagh at approximately 3.55am.

A brick was used to smash the side door of the building and a quantity of confectionary was stolen.

Gardaí appeal to anyone who may have been travelling in that area at the time with any relevant information to get in touch Gardaí in Buncrana.