Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Investigation underway after incident involving vandalized artwork in Buncrana

‘Feel Good Fortnight’ involves an award-winning community festival organised by local volunteer-run suicide prevention charity Insight Inishowen.
Each year, artwork is erected for the ‘Feel Good Fortnight’ yarn bombing around the town of Buncrana.
The event is a much-loved occasion within the community of Buncrana Town.
As part of the event, a piece of artwork was placed around a tree near the public library on St. Mary’s Road on the 24th of June.
The artwork was pulled down and discarded in the carpark beside the library.
The vandalization occurred sometime between it’s first appearance and the 29th of June.
Gardaí are appealing to witnesses and ask anyone with relevant information to come forward.
Although the piece has been recovered, it was damaged and the incident is being investigated.
Gardaí in Buncrana can be contacted on 074-9320540.

