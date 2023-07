The combined value of trade between Ireland and Northern Ireland amounted to €8.2 billion in 2021.

According to figures from the ESRI 2.6 billion euro worth of goods moved north across the border while €5.6 billion worth of goods were traded with the south.

The level of cross-border trade has increased since Brexit, and Research Professor at the ESRI – Martina Lawless – says both the pharma sector is booming on both sides of the border.