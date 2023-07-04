Terms of reference for RTÉ external review to be brought to cabinet this morning

Terms of reference for a review of the governance and culture at RTÉ will be brought to Cabinet this morning.

Media Minister Catherine Martin will also seek permission to appoint someone to examine the accounts of RTÉ going back a number of years.

Last night the coalition party leaders discussed the external review of governance and culture at RTÉ.

This morning the Media Minister Catherine Martin will update the wider Cabinet when she brings forward terms of reference for the review.

It’s expected to take six to eight months, however there will be a number of interim reports and the Minister hopes the work can be concluded sooner.

The Minister will also seek approval to appoint a qualified person to comb through accounts at RTÉ for previous years using powers under the broadcasting act.

Yesterday Ministers were loath to weigh in on broader structural change at RTÉ or the future funding models for the broadcaster.

However, they want greater transparency and a closer look at the books to find out how secret payments to Ryan Tubridy were made without being challenged, a process which will lead to management reform under new Director General Kevin Bakhurst.

Ministers are also awaiting a separate Grant Thornton report into 120,000 euro worth of planned payments to the presenter prior to 2020 which still remain unexplained.