Business Matters Ep 152 – Ciarán McHugh & Toni Forrester

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by the owner and founder of the Sliabh Liag Campsite in Teelin, Ciarán McHugh. The seven-acre site was developed in 2021 and around 250 people stayed there over the June bank holiday weekend.

Last month the Sliabh Liag Campsite won Campsite of the Year at the Irish Hospitality Awards in Dublin. A teacher and youth worker, Ciarán currently employs five young people at his facility.

Ciaran also talks to the CEO at Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce, Toni Forrester, about the chamber’s business awards for 2023 which will be presented in the Clanree Hotel in Letterkenny on Friday, November 10th.

