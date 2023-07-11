Donegal GAA take first steps under review with Implementation Team

Donegal GAA have ratified an Interim Implementation Team following the review by Croke Park.

Dr Billy Bennett who is the Vice President for Academic Affairs and Registrar at ATU has been appointed Head of Operations.

Coach Education Manager with Ulster GAA Roger Keenan has been appointed Coaching Support while Tyrone native and retired Vice-Principal of Loreto Grammar School in Omagh – Gerard Bradley comes in as Interim Goverance and Finance support.

The positions were confirmed at Monday evening’s meeting of the Donegal County Committee.

Donegal GAA welcomed the team who have a vast array of experience in the specific areas required.

Dr Billy Bennett is the Vice President for Academic Affairs and Registrar at Atlantic Technological University (ATU), having previously held the posts of Vice President for Academic Affairs and Registrar; Head of School of Business; and Head of Teaching and Learning at Letterkenny Institute of Technology (LYIT).

Billy chairs the Technological Universities EduCampus Governance Forum and the Board of Alcohol Forum Ireland. He is on the Board of Directors of the Central Applications Office (CAO); the Board of Directors of HEAnet; and is a member of the HEAnet Group Audit Committee. He is a member of the Quality and Qualifications Ireland Programmes and Awards Oversight Committee; the Technological Higher Education (THEA) Apprenticeship Committee; and the THEA Internal Audit Steering Group.

Roger Keenan is the Coach Education Manager with Ulster GAA and has led out on Coach Development in Ulster for the last 15 years. His club is Goirtín -Naoimh Pádraig who he represented as a player for over 30 years. He played for Queens University and Tyrone Seniors in the 1980’s and won a Philadelphia Championship with the Kevin Barry’s in 1984.

Roger has coached clubs in Tyrone to junior (Kildress), intermediate (Gortin) and senior championship (Carrickmore) success and captained his club to their only senior county final appearance in 1985. Roger has been involved in coaching Tyrone academies, County Minors and U-21s winning 2 All-Ireland titles with the Tyrone minors in 2008 & 10. He remains extensively involved in coaching with his club Gortin.

Gerard Bradley is the retired Vice-Principal of Loreto Grammar School, Omagh having previously taught in St Colman’s Strabane. Gerard has extensive experience of developing training materials and programmes for teachers and GAA Officers especially in the use of MIS and other IT applications.

Gerard is also a member of Gortin St Patrick’s and Badoney Ladies club in Tyrone. Gerard is currently County IT Officer and a current member of County Sub-Committees including Finance, Coaching Review and Club Tyrone. During his time on Ulster Council, he was a member of the Ulster Management Committee. He is currently on the Ulster Finance Committee.

At National level Gerard has served on National Officer Development, IT, National Finance and Games Development Committees.

Donegal chairman, Fergus McGee explained that the review document was a starting point and that we now must all work together for the best of Donegal GAA.

Donegal GAA Coiste Bainisti now await a further invitation from the Review Committee, so that they can plan the way ahead.