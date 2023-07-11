Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
€4 million in Urban Regeneration funding confirmed for Donegal

€4 million has been confirmed under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund to tackle vacancy and dereliction in Donegal, with the bulk of the funding going towards projects in Letterkenny.

The money will be used to bring vacant properties back into use.

Under the programme, the council will acquire vacant or derelict properties which are either not on the market for sale, or to which the market has not responded. They will then offer these properties for private sale to individuals who in return will commit to bringing the property into use as a home.

The government says proceeds from the sale of these properties will ensure a rolling programme of acquisitions and disposals is in place.

Cllr Kevin Bradley is Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District………..

