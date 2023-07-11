Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Road closure in Derry following road traffic collision

PSNI are warning motorists that the Letterkenny Road in Derry is currently closed in both directions following a road traffic collision.

Diversions are in place at the junction of Lone Moor Road.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

 

PSNI road closed
News, Top Stories

Road closure in Derry following road traffic collision

11 July 2023
gerrymcmonagle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Closure of second chain retailer disappointing for Letterkenny – Cllr Gerry McMonagle

11 July 2023
Tubridy
News, Top Stories

Ryan Tubridy and Noel Kelly due in two Oireachtas Committee hearings today

11 July 2023
Dairy Cow
News, Audio, Top Stories

Agriculture Minister condemns treatment of animals in investigation programme

11 July 2023
