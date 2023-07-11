Road closure in Derry following road traffic collision

PSNI are warning motorists that the Letterkenny Road in Derry is currently closed in both directions following a road traffic collision.
Diversions are in place at the junction of Lone Moor Road.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.
