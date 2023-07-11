SF to make another attempt to secure rent measures before summer recess

Sinn Fein will move a motion in the Dail this evening calling for a three-year ban on rent increases and tax breaks for renters, as well as an emergency response to stem the rise in homelessness including a temporary reintroduction of the ban on no-fault evictions, and an expansion of the tenant-in-situ scheme.

Speaking ahead of the motion, Donegal TD Padraig MacLochlainn said the Government must also use emergency planning and procurement powers, combined with new building technologies and vacant homes, to provide an additional stream of public housing.

He says it would be unacceptable if the Dáil breaks at the end of this week for two months without the government taking action to give renters a break……….