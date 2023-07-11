Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

SF to make another attempt to secure rent measures before summer recess

Sinn Fein will move a motion in the Dail this evening calling for a three-year ban on rent increases and tax breaks for renters, as well as an emergency response to stem the rise in homelessness including a temporary reintroduction of the ban on no-fault evictions, and an expansion of the tenant-in-situ scheme.

Speaking ahead of the motion, Donegal TD Padraig MacLochlainn said the Government must also use emergency planning and procurement powers, combined with new building technologies and vacant homes, to provide an additional stream of public housing.

He says it would be unacceptable if the Dáil breaks at the end of this week for two months without the government taking action to give renters a break……….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Dairy Cow
News, Audio, Top Stories

Agriculture Minister condemns treatment of animals in investigation programme

11 July 2023
leinster house
News, Audio, Top Stories

SF to make another attempt to secure rent measures before summer recess

11 July 2023
Algae 1
News, Top Stories

Red flags removed from North Coast beaches, but algae may still be present

11 July 2023
bord_bia_logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Applicants for SCEP urged to apply for Bord Bia certification

11 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Dairy Cow
News, Audio, Top Stories

Agriculture Minister condemns treatment of animals in investigation programme

11 July 2023
leinster house
News, Audio, Top Stories

SF to make another attempt to secure rent measures before summer recess

11 July 2023
Algae 1
News, Top Stories

Red flags removed from North Coast beaches, but algae may still be present

11 July 2023
bord_bia_logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Applicants for SCEP urged to apply for Bord Bia certification

11 July 2023
orange+men
News, Audio, Top Stories

Green TD says ‘The Twelfth’ should be a public holiday in the Republic

10 July 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, sport and obituaries on Monday July 10th

10 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube