Stolen car located in Lifford the following afternoon

Investigations are ongoing regarding the theft of a car from Ard Ban, Long Lane, Letterkenny in the early hours of Thursday morning last.

At around 4:30am, the door of the silver Mazda Demio, partial registration ‘10KE17’ door of the car was forced open by two men.

The stolen car, was then located the following afternoon at Beechwood Grove, Lifford.

Gardaí are appealing to those who observed any suspicious activity in Ard Bane at that time or residents of Beechwood Grove who seen the car to make contact.