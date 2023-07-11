Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Stolen car located in Lifford the following afternoon

Investigations are ongoing regarding the theft of a car from Ard Ban, Long Lane, Letterkenny in the early hours of Thursday morning last.

At around 4:30am, the door of the silver Mazda Demio, partial registration ‘10KE17’ door of the car was forced open by two men.

The stolen car, was then located the following afternoon at Beechwood Grove, Lifford.

Gardaí are appealing to those who observed any suspicious activity in Ard Bane at that time or residents of  Beechwood Grove who seen the car to make contact.

Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Stolen car located in Lifford the following afternoon

11 July 2023
PSNI road closed
News, Top Stories

Road closure in Derry following road traffic collision

11 July 2023
gerrymcmonagle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Closure of second chain retailer disappointing for Letterkenny – Cllr Gerry McMonagle

11 July 2023
Tubridy
News, Top Stories

Ryan Tubridy and Noel Kelly due in two Oireachtas Committee hearings today

11 July 2023
