Business Matters Ep 153 – Oliver McBride

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by Oliver McBride, editor of The Fishing Daily and director at Salt Water Media. After working in a number of different jobs while combining his third-level studies, Oliver set up The Fishing Daily in September 2019, and in January 2020 the news platform went live

In 2021, he set up Salt Water Media Ltd with Michael MacGinty, owner of MEANit, the locally based web design company.

Supported by Údarás na Gaeltachta, Salt Water Media provides marketing services for businesses seeking to promote themselves and their culture through the use of Irish and other languages.

A native of Downings, Oliver hopes Salt Water Media will expand and create up to four jobs, and also has plans to increase the growth of The Fishing Daily.

