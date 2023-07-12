Cup Final Preview – Bonagee ‘buzzing’ ahead of FAI Women’s Amatuer Cup decider

The Bonagee Ladies will play in a first ever National Cup final on Saturday at Eamonn Deacy Park in Galway.

The Letterkenny side face off with Dublin’s Terenure Rangers in the decider of the FAI Women’s Amateur Cup.

There will be regular match updates on Highland from the 2pm kick off in association with the Dry Arch Complex, Letterkenny – 24 hour Service Station, Shop , Deli , Off-License & Dry Arch Inn.

Ahead of the big final Chris Ashmore caught up with a number of Bonagee personnel.



Manager Chris McNulty says the group have to seize the moment just like they did in the semi final victory:



Assistant Manager Bosco Gallagher believes it will take a good side to beat Bonagee if they play to there ability:



Natalie McFadden has been with the club for the past eight years, she says a win on Saturday will be huge for the group, the club and a boost for football in the county:



Captain Ciana Brogan says leading the side out in the final this weekend will be the highlight of her career:



The big games keep coming in 2023 for Bonagee’s Catherine Grier, she will play for Ireland at World Deaf Futsal Championships in Brazil later in the year but this weekends she wants to win a national title: