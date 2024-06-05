Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
DCC set to acquire land for more than 20 housing units in Gweedore

It’s been confirmed that an agreement has been reached for Donegal County Council to acquire a site in Gweedore which has capacity for over 20 housing units.

Members of the Glenties Municipal District have been told the Housing Capital section has submitted an application to the Housing Agency for funding via the Land Acquisition Fund.

Welcoming the confirmation, Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig said there is an urgent need for social housing in Gweedore, and the sooner this is progressed, the better.

 

 

 

 

