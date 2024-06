Just over €40,000 in funding has been announced to support women’s groups in Donegal.

The allocation announced today by Minister Heather Humphreys will assist groups enhance and improve their facilities and to purchase equipment.

Among the 20 groups benefitting in Donegal is Donegal Women in Business Network, Letterkenny, Donegal Women’s Centre, Letterkenny Women’s Shed and Spraoi agus Spórt.