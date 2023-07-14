588 teams set for record-breaking Foyle Cup that extends into Donegal and Tyrone

A record breaking 588 teams will take place in this year’s Foyle Cup, which runs from Monday, July 17th to Saturday, July 23rd.

Although centred in Derry, the competition will also see games in Donegal and Tyrone.

There are 16 different age categories, including six in the ladies section – which has seen a 100% increase in entries on last year.

Entries have come from as far as the United States and Iceland, and there is a very big Donegal representation.

Foyle Cup secretary Philip Devlin spoke to Chris Ashmore about the competition, the opening parade, the spin off for the local economy and how many soccer stars – including Seamus Coleman and Robbie Keane – played in it in the past.