588 teams set for record-breaking Foyle Cup that extends into Donegal and Tyrone

A record breaking 588 teams will take place in this year’s Foyle Cup, which runs from Monday, July 17th to Saturday, July 23rd.

Although centred in Derry, the competition will also see games in Donegal and Tyrone.

There are 16 different age categories, including six in the ladies section – which has seen a 100% increase in entries on last year.

Entries have come from as far as the United States and Iceland, and there is a very big Donegal representation.

Foyle Cup secretary Philip Devlin spoke to Chris Ashmore about the competition, the opening parade, the spin off for the local economy and how many soccer stars – including Seamus Coleman and Robbie Keane – played in it in the past.

Top Stories

luh logo
News, Top Stories

Man hospitalised following Burnfoot crash

14 July 2023
Rhianna MP_page-0001
News, Top Stories

Donegal teenager missing since Wednesday

14 July 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday July 14th

14 July 2023
Garda1
News, Top Stories

Emergency services at scene of crash at Tooban, Burnfoot

14 July 2023
