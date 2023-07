Don’t click on links in text messages, never give away security details like passwords, and don’t respond to messages asking for personal information.

That’s advice coming from the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland, as it reports an 8.8% rise in fraud and scams.

Its research shows fraud losses reached nearly €85 million in 2022.

Niamh Davenport – Head of Financial Crime at the BPFI – says financial crime is on the rise: