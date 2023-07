Almost 17,000 people were awaiting an inpatient or outpatient appointment at Letterkenny University Hospital last month.

According to figures released by the National Treatment Purchase Fund, 2,011 patients were waiting on an inpatient or day case appointment, that’s down slightly when compared to May.

There was a small decrease in the number of people without an outpatient appointment to 14,9111.

Nationally, 490,689 people are on Active Waiting Lists at hospitals across the country.