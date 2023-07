A former Donegal night club owner who spent over two years in prison after being wrongfully convicted for allowing drugs to be sold in his Quigley’s Point premises has died.

Frank Shortt was jailed in 1995 after he was framed by gardai. He was released in 1998, before his name was formally cleared in 2002.

In 2005, he was awarded almost €2 million in damages by the High Court.

Later, when he appealed the amount to the Supreme Court, it was more than doubled to over €4 million.