The Morton Games returned to a new look Mortan Stadium in Santry today.

All of the Donegal athletes competing were representing Finn Valley AC.

Mark English had a DNS in the Men’s 800m sprint on his return to action.

Oisin Gallen came 21st in the Men’s 5k run.

Gavin McLaughlin and James Kelly competed in the Men’s Shot Put, positioning 6th and 7th.

On a positive note Sommer Lecky finished in 3rd position in the Woman’s High Jump.