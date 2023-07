The Tanaiste is being urged to provide assistance for Iceland workers.

Letterkenny’s Iceland store was one of a number across the country to close its doors this week.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle in the Dail, raised concerns that some workers are still awaiting outstanding pay.

He says the treatment of workers is unacceptable:

The company has gone into examinership and Tanaiste Micheal Martin says official steps must be followed initially: