Gardai are appealing for information which could assist in locating a missing Donegal teenager.

15 year old Rhianna McCloskey from Manorcunningham was visiting Letterkenny when she last seen at around 11:30pm on Wednesday night.

She is described as being around 5ft 4 in height with a slight build and long brown hair. It is unknown what she was wearing when last seen.

Anyone with information on Rhianna’s whereabouts is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station.