Five people arrested following reports of bogus charity collectors in NI

Five people have been arrested in relation to a number of reports of bogus charity collectors targeting members of the public across Northern Ireland recently, including in Omagh.

Following a search of a car in Armagh yesterday morning, a number of items including clipboards were seized and four men, aged 30, 33, 39 and 48, and one woman, aged 30, were arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation. They remain in police custody at this time.

Police are advising people to be vigilant and if unsure ask for identification.

