Gardai launch nationwide hunt for ‘ram raid’ gang

A nationwide Garda alert has reportedly been issued for a crime gang which “ram raided” several shops across the country.

The Irish Independent reports the group has stolen thousands of euro worth of goods, and carried out significant criminal damage in its “crime spree”.

It’s believed the group has carried out eight organised robberies, in Dublin, Westmeath, Wexford, Kildare, Meath, Roscommon and Galway.

The paper reports at least six people are involved in the gang, and a regional co-ordinated investigation is underway.