A man has been taken to hospital following a crash in Burnfoot.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the single-vehicle collision at Tooban at around 4:30pm this afternoon.

The man was an occupant of the vehicle and has been transferred to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment. A woman who was also an occupant was uninjured.

Gardai say the road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.