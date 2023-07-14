Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Soccer: Irish women’s team’s game lasts just 20 minutes after it became “overly physical”

The Ireland Women’s National Team’s game against Colombia behind closed doors was ended after 20 minutes of play.

According to the FAI the game, which was held in Meakin Park, Brisbane, became overly physical and it was decided, following consultation with the match officials, to end the game.

A statement added: “The Ireland team then underwent a full training session to continue preparations for their opening game in FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, against Australia in Sydney on July 20.”

Two Donegal players are in the Irish squad, Ciara Grant and Amber Barrett.

The Irish team is based in Brisbane ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Ireland’s first game is against Australia in Sydney next week.

