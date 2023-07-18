Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Proposal for Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan to be connected to national rail network

The All-Island rail review set to be published later this month proposes Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan be connected to the national rail network for the first time in decades.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan last week in confirming that he will be bringing a memo to Cabinet in the coming weeks said moves are already being made, in anticipation of a re-established Atlantic Railway Corridor.

Richard Logue, campaigner for Better Transport told today’s Nine ’til Noon Show that the idea of the reestablishment of rail in Donegal bods well with the promotion of the North West as a city region.

He is however, concerned as to how long it will take for people to be able to avail of improved infrastructure.

