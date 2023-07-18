Da Silva departs Finn Park

Filip Da Silva has left Finn Harps by mutual agreement.
The 19 year old joined in December of last year from Norwegian side Ullensaker/Kisa IL.
During his short spell with the Ballybofey side, he scored 4 goals in 20 appearances.
