Disabilities Minister says people have right to full publication of Brandon report

The Minister for Disabilities says people have a right for the Brandon report to be fully published.

The report outlined 108 incidents of serious assault carried out by a resident, given the pseudonym Brandon, between 2003 and 2016 at Ard Greine Court in Stranorlar.

Minister Anne Rabbitte remains committed to ensuring the report is fully published.

She told today’s Nine til Noon Show that work is ongoing to provide reassurances that incidents of sexual assault as highlighted in the Brandon Report does not reoccur: