Organisers in Donegal are being encouraged to register their events on the Heritage Week website.

National Heritage Week will take place from Saturday, 12th August – Sunday, 20th August.

The theme this year is ‘Living Heritage’ which centres around the practices, knowledge and skills that have been passed from one generation to the next and are still in use today.

Event organisers can avail of free local publicity for their events by registering on www.heritageweek.ie by Monday, July 24th.