Gardai in Letterkenny are investigating the theft of a motorcycle.

The red Benelli motorcycle with registration number ‘191 C 8370’ was stolen from the Glencar Irish area between 9pm on Tuesday last and 7am on Wednesday.

The bike was later located on Wednesday at 11.45am in a forest area beside Ballymacool Woods.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who observed suspicious activity in the area or who saw the bike on the roads to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.