Gardaí are investigating a collision that occurred in Ballybofey.

On Saturday, May 20th, a black Skoda Octavia parked in McElhinney’s car park was struck by a silver/gold coloured Skoda Octavia between 7pm and 8pm.

The driver of the second Skoda is believed to have waited a short time before leaving the area.

Gardaí are appealing to them to come forward. They’re also appealing to anybody who may have witnessed or who has dash cam footage to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny.