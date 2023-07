Gardai are appealing for information after a man was attacked by three other men in Carndonagh.

The alleged assault took place between 10:30pm and 11:30pm on Friday July 7th.

He was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment to his injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

Gardai say the ‘Marquee in the Diamond’ event was taking place at the time.

Anyone who witnessed the attack is asked to contact Gardai in Buncrana.