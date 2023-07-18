Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Motorist hospitalised after stone fell off lorry in Moville

Garda

Investigations are ongoing after a motorist was hospitalised after a stone fell off the back of a trailer in the Moville area, smashing his windscreen.

Between 7:45am and 8:40am on Thursday morning last, the motorist was travelling on the Carndonagh to Moville road in the Lecamey area.

The stone fell off a lorry trailer, smashing the windscreen of the car before striking the driver.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries sustained.

Gardai are appealing to the lorry driver to contact them and anyone who may have dash cam footage.

