New Children’s Hospital urged to provide public with completion date

Sinn Féin says the public needs a realistic end date for the construction of the National Children’s Hospital.

Located on the grounds of St. James’ Hospital in Dublin, the facility is almost 2 years behind schedule.

These delays are believed to be due to staff and resource shortages, as well as a lack of communication between the contractor and the hospital board.

David Cullinane, Health spokesperson for Sinn Féin, says that both bodies need to work together to ensure the hospital is completed as soon as possible.