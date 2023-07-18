New deal at Shels for Mark Coyle

Mark Coyle has signed a new contract with Shelbourne, extending his stay with the Reds until the end of the 2024 campaign.

The contract for the Donegal man also includes an option for a further year after that.

Coyle joined Shelbourne in 2022 having previously won the Player of the Year title for the 2021 campaign during his time at Finn Harps.

Shelbourne Head Coach, Damien Duff, praised the midfielder’s impact on the team, saying, “Mark is an integral part of our plans. His ongoing development as a player when fit underscores the importance of his role. He’s a crucial player who has embedded himself into the fabric of Shelbourne FC.”

Coyle’s extension is a strategic move for Shelbourne, bolstering their roster as fellow players Sean Boyd, Conor Kearns, and Gavin Molloy also extend their contracts for the coming season.

On signing his new contract, Coyle expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm.

“I am thrilled to extend my contract for another year. Since arriving at Tolka, I’ve received a warm welcome. The decision to sign on for another year was incredibly straightforward. I’m profoundly grateful for the opportunity to continue donning the Shels jersey.”