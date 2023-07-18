Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

New deal at Shels for Mark Coyle

Mark Coyle Shelbourne

Mark Coyle has signed a new contract with Shelbourne, extending his stay with the Reds until the end of the 2024 campaign.

The contract for the Donegal man also includes an option for a further year after that.

Coyle joined Shelbourne in 2022 having previously won the Player of the Year title for the 2021 campaign during his time at Finn Harps.

Shelbourne Head Coach, Damien Duff, praised the midfielder’s impact on the team, saying, “Mark is an integral part of our plans. His ongoing development as a player when fit underscores the importance of his role. He’s a crucial player who has embedded himself into the fabric of Shelbourne FC.”

Coyle’s extension is a strategic move for Shelbourne, bolstering their roster as fellow players Sean Boyd, Conor Kearns, and Gavin Molloy also extend their contracts for the coming season.
On signing his new contract, Coyle expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm.

“I am thrilled to extend my contract for another year. Since arriving at Tolka, I’ve received a warm welcome. The decision to sign on for another year was incredibly straightforward. I’m profoundly grateful for the opportunity to continue donning the Shels jersey.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Danny Sharkey
News, Top Stories

Former Highland Radio presenter, Danny Sharkey passes away

18 July 2023
Missing Patrick Hargan
News, Top Stories

Police concerned for whereabouts of man last seen in Buncrana

18 July 2023
torrential-rain
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ireland becoming wetter and warmer

18 July 2023
fishing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy warns fishermen need to be fairly treated in development of offshore energy

18 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Danny Sharkey
News, Top Stories

Former Highland Radio presenter, Danny Sharkey passes away

18 July 2023
Missing Patrick Hargan
News, Top Stories

Police concerned for whereabouts of man last seen in Buncrana

18 July 2023
torrential-rain
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ireland becoming wetter and warmer

18 July 2023
fishing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy warns fishermen need to be fairly treated in development of offshore energy

18 July 2023
tvlicence
News, Top Stories

TV licence renewals dropped 25% in first week of July

18 July 2023
Donegal rural land
News, Audio, Top Stories

North West City Region to join ICC programme

18 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube