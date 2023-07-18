Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
North West City Region to join ICC programme

The North West City Region has been selected to join the Intelligent Cities Challenge programme as a step towards creating a sustainable and low carbon region.

The city region will now commence a two-year journey to create an impactful strategy and develop innovative solutions that will place it at the forefront of the green and digital twin transition through Local Green Deals.

The programme aims to help regions harness the power of cutting-edge technologies, while improving economic competitiveness, social resilience and quality of life.

Dr Margaret Quinn, Programme Manager with ERNACT in Letterkenny Co-Lab says there will be a focus on energy and renewables:

 

