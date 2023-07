The Minister for Disabilities, Anne Rabbitte will officially open the Community Inclusion Dungloe Hub today.

The facility provides a HSE-run Day Service for school leavers and young adults with intellectual disabilities in the Rosses, Dungloe and surrounding areas.

It aims to help adults build independence, set personal goals and support them to live their life in the way that they want.

Deborah Smith, CI Dungloe Hub Coordinator says it is a welcomed addition to services in the area: