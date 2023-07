Gardaí have issued a renewed appeal for witnesses to a fatal crash at Tooban, Burnfoot on Friday afternoon last.

Michael Jim Quinn, who was living in Letterkenny but originally from Buncrana died in hospital after the car he was driving struck a ditch at around 4:30pm. He was aged in his 60s.

A female passenger, aged in her early 60’s was uninjured in the crash.

Garda Sergeant Eunan Walsh is urging anyone who may have dash cam footage to contact them: