Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Three arrested in operation targeting Organised Crime Groups

Three men believed to be in an organised crime group have been arrested following a search operation this morning.

It is believed the group in question are responsible for a number of burglaries and theft of vehicles across Ireland, including in North Western Garda regions.

The men, two of whom are in their 30s and the other in his late teens, have are currently detained at a garda station in Dublin.

The intelligence operation is being led by the Garda Eastern region and involving units attached to the DMR, Eastern Region and National Units.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Childrens hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

New Children’s Hospital urged to provide public with completion date

18 July 2023
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Three arrested in operation targeting Organised Crime Groups

18 July 2023
Ours To Protect Play Back
Playback

Ours To Protect – Thomas Elllis, Donegal Bees 18/07/23

18 July 2023
House Key
News, Top Stories

House prices in border areas up 5% – CSO

18 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Childrens hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

New Children’s Hospital urged to provide public with completion date

18 July 2023
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Three arrested in operation targeting Organised Crime Groups

18 July 2023
Ours To Protect Play Back
Playback

Ours To Protect – Thomas Elllis, Donegal Bees 18/07/23

18 July 2023
House Key
News, Top Stories

House prices in border areas up 5% – CSO

18 July 2023
works
News

Council advises of possible water supply disruptions in Tullyrap

18 July 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube