Three arrested in operation targeting Organised Crime Groups

Three men believed to be in an organised crime group have been arrested following a search operation this morning.

It is believed the group in question are responsible for a number of burglaries and theft of vehicles across Ireland, including in North Western Garda regions.

The men, two of whom are in their 30s and the other in his late teens, have are currently detained at a garda station in Dublin.

The intelligence operation is being led by the Garda Eastern region and involving units attached to the DMR, Eastern Region and National Units.