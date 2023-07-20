Ireland in line with European counterparts on housing affordability

New research shows Ireland is in line with its European counterparts when it comes to housing affordability.

The ESRI compared the ratio between a household’s income and the amount paid on housing in 15 similar economies across Europe.

It found that, on average, Irish households pay one fifth of net income on their rent or mortgage – ranking sixth.

The ESRI says extensive rental supports in Ireland have sheltered lower income households from more significant affordability pressures.

But researcher Dr. Rachel Slaymaker says it’s a different story for those in the middle-to-high income brackets: