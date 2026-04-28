Cars set alight on Derry’s Sandbank Road

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses and information after two vehicles were set alight in the early hours of this morning.

It happened in the vicinity of Sandbank Road.

Police say they received a call at five minutes past midnight that two cars parked outside a property on Sandbank Road had been set alight.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who attended the scene and extinguished the fires, has determined that the fires were set deliberately.

A third vehicle that was parked on the street had petrol doused on it, but it was not set alight.

Police are appealing for information about two suspects dressed in dark-coloured tracksuits who made off towards the direction of Lenamore Road.

Officers are also keen to hear from anyone with relevant footage or who was in the area at the time and noticed any suspicious activity.