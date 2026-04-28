Clarity given on beds at Buncrana Community Hospital

In a statement today, the HSE has provided clarity over the number of beds that will be at Buncrana Community Hospital following the refurbishment works.

During a meeting last week, representatives of the Executive confirmed that 41 beds will be available at the facility; however, this was found to be inaccurate.

36 beds will be at the site after remedial works are done, with the HSE apologising for the error, saying it occurred due to a double counting of 11 beds in the hospital’s Ash Ward.

Local Cllr Fionán Bradley says that bringing incorrect figures to a meeting is not acceptable:

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(Release in Full)

The HSE recently held a meeting with local public representatives and community groups regarding the Community Nursing Unit in Buncrana. The unit is a crucial facility that enables us to deliver residential services for the people of Inishowen.

During the meeting we outlined our commitment to completing the programme of remedial works as quickly as possible. This programme of works will significantly improve the current environment and will be completed to the highest standards both from a comfort and clinical perspective.

We also committed to a review of the current location of the day service and consideration of other options both short and longer term, along with a review of the future requirements for additional services for the Inishowen area to ensure people get services closer to their homes.

The current number of approved HIQA beds for Buncrana is 30. After the remedial works have been completed, this will rise to 36.

At the recent meeting, we incorrectly stated that 41 beds would be in place once we had finished the renovation of Buncrana Hospital. This was an error on our part and we wish to apologies for same. The figure of 41 included the 11 beds in Ash Ward. These 11 beds were inadvertently double counted.

The remedial works are anticipated to commence in Q3 2026 and the increased capacity will have significant positive benefits for the local community.

We wish to express our genuine appreciation for the opportunity to engage in what was a frank, open and honest discussion around our Community Nursing Unit in Buncrana.