Ireland’s senior women’s soccer team will make their World Cup debut later this morning.

Their opening game against tournament co-hosts Australia kicks off at the Accor Stadium in Sydney at 11 o’clock Irish time.

It’s expected to be a sell-out crowd of over 80,000 fans.

Two Donegal women, Amber Barrett and Ciara Grant are part of the squad.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is wishing the team well: